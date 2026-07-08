Royals' Lane Thomas: Drives in four runs Tuesday

Thomas went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI, a run scored and two walks in Tuesday's 16-12 victory over the Mets.

Thomas was a driving force in Tuesday's offensive onslaught, belting a pair of doubles that each drove in two runs as part of a three-hit effort. The outfielder is riding a five-game hitting streak and is slashing .355/.429/.645 with a homer, six doubles, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base over his past eight appearances. Overall, Thomas is hitting .232/.341/.379 with six homers, 13 doubles, 29 RBI, 25 runs and four stolen bases across 77 contests.