Royals' Lane Thomas: Goes deep in Monday's rout

Thomas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 15-1 win over the Phillies.

Thomas got in on the offensive explosion against Cristopher Sanchez, belting a solo homer in the fourth inning. With Kyle Isbel (foot) sidelined, Thomas has seen regular playing time in center field and has fared well of late, slashing .296/.345/.556 with a homer, four doubles, three RBI, five runs and a stolen base over his past seven games. Overall, the veteran is hitting .222/.329/.362 with six homers, 11 doubles, 25 RBI, 24 runs and four stolen bases across 76 contests.