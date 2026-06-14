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Royals' Lane Thomas: Goes yard in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thomas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Astros.

Thomas jumped on a center-cut sinker from Mike Burrows in the fourth inning, blasting a 432-foot homer into the fountains at Kauffman Stadium for his third long ball of the season. The veteran outfielder has been productive when called upon in June, going 9-for-30 (.300) with two homers, six RBI, six runs and five walks across 11 appearances. With Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) expected to miss significant time, Thomas could see additional opportunities in right field with Jac Caglianone shifting to first base.

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