Royals' Lane Thomas: Goes yard in Thursday's loss

Thomas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

Thomas led off the contest by launching a solo homer to left field, his seventh long ball of the campaign. The 30-year-old has been locked in at the plate of late, slashing .385/.467/.846 with two homers, six doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak. With Kyle Isbel (foot) slowed in his rehab, Thomas should continue to see regular playing time in center field while hitting near the top of the Royals' lineup.