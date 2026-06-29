Royals' Lane Thomas: Productive in Sunday's win

Thomas went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the White Sox.

Thomas was penciled into the leadoff spot with left-hander Anthony Kay on the mound for the White Sox and made an immediate impact, leading off the first inning with a single before stealing second base and scoring on a Carter Jensen hit. Thomas also came through in his second at-bat, lining a slider into left field for an RBI single in the second inning. On the year, the outfielder is slashing .216/.329/.335 with five homers, 23 RBI, 20 runs and four stolen bases across 70 appearances. With Kyle Isbel (foot) sidelined, Thomas has shifted into a regular role in center field for the Royals.