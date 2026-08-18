Royals' Maikel Garcia: Collects two hits in return from IL

Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and was caught stealing in Monday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.

In his first at-bat since June 22 after dealing with a muscle strain in his left hand, Garcia lined an RBI single in the first inning. The third baseman added another single in the second frame, marking his 20th multi-hit effort of the season. Garcia has had a disappointing 2026 due to both injuries and modest production, slashing .264/.321/.374 with three homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs and five stolen bases across 70 contests.