Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

After an uninspiring June, Garcia has steadied himself in July, batting .250 (9-for-36) over 12 contests. His steal Friday was his first since he swiped two bags June 28. The infielder is at a .231/.284/.344 slash line with 22 steals, six home runs, 43 RBI, 56 runs scored, 15 doubles and five triples over 96 games this season. Garcia's counting stats are likely to be less notable during the second half if he remains near the bottom of the order, as he's been replaced by Adam Frazier as the Royals' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers.