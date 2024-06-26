Garcia went 0-for-2 with two steals, two walks and one run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

Garcia drew a second consecutive start at the keystone and stole two bases in the first inning after leading off with a walk. The 24-year-old has struggled mightily in June as he entered the contest slashing .145/.211/.169 with no homers and four steals across 90 plate appearances. The Kansas City infield became more crowded with CJ Alexander debuting and Michael Massey (back) returning from the injured list Monday, so Garcia will have to continue producing at the plate and on the basepaths to maintain a starting role.