Garcia went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in an 11-2 win over Houston on Wednesday.

Garcia was one of only two Royals starters who didn't get a hit in the rout, but he maximized the impact of his one time reaching base -- on a sixth-inning leadoff walk -- when he proceeded to steal second and third base before coming home on a Vinnie Pasquantino sacrifice fly. Garcia has gone without a hit in each of his past three games to drop his season average to .204, but he continues to lead off for a Kansas City squad that is currently 8-4 -- its best record through 12 games since 2016.