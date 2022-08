Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Garcia went 6-for-18 with a double, two RBI and a run while starting each of the Royals' past five games at shortstop, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to fellow rookie Bobby Witt (hand), who is back in action Tuesday. Assuming Witt experiences no further setbacks with the hand and hamstring injuries that have caused him to miss time lately, Garcia could soon be headed back to the minors to play on a regular basis.