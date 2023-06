Garcia went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Tigers.

This was Garcia's second three-hit effort in a span of three days. Over his last 12 contests, he's batting .348 (16-for-46) with two stolen bases and three extra-base hits. The speedy infielder slumped a bit in early June, but he's back to solidifying a starting role at third base. He's now batting .282 with a .736 OPS, two home runs, seven steals, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored over 40 games.