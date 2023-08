Garcia went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Mets.

Garcia extended his hitting streak to six games, though this was his first multi-hit effort in that span. The infielder has also driven in at least one run in four of those games despite hitting out of the leadoff spot. He's slashing .280/.327/.391 with four home runs, 15 stolen bases, 35 RBI and 33 runs scored through 75 contests while enjoying an everyday role at third base.