Lorenzen came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Padres, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander left the mound after 89 pitches (60 strikes) with the Royals ahead 4-2, but Lucas Erceg coughed up the lead in the seventh inning to deny Lorenzen his fifth win. Lorenzen's control has been shaky of late, and he's issued multiple free passes in four of his last five starts, posting a brutal 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB in 25 innings over that span. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rays.