Lorenzen (3-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Lorenzen gave up two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth, which ended up being enough to stick him with his second loss in a row. This is the third time he's failed to complete five innings this season -- he exited at 97 pitches (64 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. The right-hander is now at a 3.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB over 57.1 innings across 10 starts. Lorenzen's next start is projected to be at home versus the Reds.