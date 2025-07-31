The Royals acquired Yastrzemski from the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Yunior Marte, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder's seven-year run in San Francisco has come to an end, with the Giants electing to offload his expiring contract. Yastrzemski has a .231/.330/.355 slash line with eight homers and six steals in 97 games this season, and he should provide the Royals with some stability in right field with Jac Caglianone (hamstring) on the IL. Fellow trade acquisition Randal Grichuk is a likely platoon partner for the lefty-hitting Yastremski, who should see most of the starts vs. right-handed pitching.