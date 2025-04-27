The Royals recalled Loftin from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

The 26-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster despite posting a 1.052 OPS during spring training, but he'll join the Royals a month into the season. Loftin had a .189/.282/.236 slash line in 171 plate appearances in the big leagues last year, but he's been hitting well for Omaha this season with a .938 OPS. It could be a short stay in the majors since the corresponding transaction was Tyler Tolbert being placed on the bereavement list.