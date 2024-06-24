Loftin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Loftin had started in each of the Royals' last six games and served as the club's leadoff hitter in two of those contests, but playing time may be harder to come by for him after Kansas City brought back Michael Massey (back) from the injured list Monday. Massey is serving as the Royals' designated hitter Monday, but he should soon resume regular duties at second base, where Loftin had been seeing most of his playing time over the past month.