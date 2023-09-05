Loftin will start at first base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Loftin has now cracked the lineup in four of the Royals' past five games, making starts at three infield spots and designated hitter during that span. Though the Royals may not commit to Loftin as their top option at any one position, the 24-year-old's versatility should allow him to hold down a near-everyday role so long as he continues to swing a hot bat. Through his first three big-league games, Loftin has gone 5-for-10 with three doubles, two walks, three runs and three RBI.