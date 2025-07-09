Loftin went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Loftin snapped a 21-game homerless drought Monday before going deep again in the seventh inning of Tuesday's contest. He also drove in a run with his walk-off single in the ninth. Loftin went 8-for-56 (.143) during his home run drought but has produced back-to-back multi-hit games, bringing his season slash line to .202/.244/.405 through 90 plate appearances.