Loftin is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Loftin had picked up starts in each of the last three games -- two in left field and one at third base -- while going 3-for-11 with a solo home run and a double, but he'll be back on the bench for the first contest of the twin bill. With the Royals calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Loftin's opportunities to make starts out of the corner outfield could become more limited moving forward.