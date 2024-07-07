site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Loftin: Sitting again Sunday
Loftin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Loftin is on the bench for a second straight game after starting the previous three games. Maikel Garcia will again shift to the hot corner while Michael Massey starts at second base.
