Hernandez was added to the Kansas City's 30-man roster Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez will provide the team with additional depth behind the plate to start the season. His stint with the big club could be brief given the presence of super-utility Erick Mejia -- who is also capable of playing backstop -- on the roster.
