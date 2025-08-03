Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Grichuk started in four of the Royals' first five games after being acquired from the Diamondbacks last weekend, but he could be at risk of falling into more of a short-side platoon role after Kansas City added left-handed-hitting outfielder Mike Yastrzemski ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. With Yastrzemski in the fold, the right-handed-hitting Grichuk has now sat out two straight matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. At least until Jac Caglianone (hamstring) returns from the injured list, Grichuk may have to vie with left-handed hitters Adam Frazier and John Rave for two spots in the Kansas City lineup against righties.