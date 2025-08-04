Grichuk is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

After being acquired from the Diamondbacks on July 26, Grichuk initially appeared set to get a look as a full-time player in Kansas City, but he may have fallen back into a short-side platoon role since the Royals traded for the lefty-hitting Mike Yastrzemski on Thursday. The right-handed-hitting Grichuk will be on the bench Monday for a third straight matchup versus a right-handed pitcher (Brayan Bello), as the Royals counter with a left-handed-hitting designated hitter (Adam Frazier) and an all-lefty outfield featuring John Rave, Kyle Isbel and Yastrzemski from left to right.