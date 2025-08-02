default-cbs-image
Grichuk isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Grichuk will step out of the lineup Saturday after going 4-for-17 with a home run and three runs scored through his first five games as a Royal. His absence will put Mike Yastrzemski at the DH spot while John Rave starts in right field.

