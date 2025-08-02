Royals' Randal Grichuk: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grichuk isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Grichuk will step out of the lineup Saturday after going 4-for-17 with a home run and three runs scored through his first five games as a Royal. His absence will put Mike Yastrzemski at the DH spot while John Rave starts in right field.
More News
-
Royals' Randal Grichuk: Slugs first bomb with new team•
-
Royals' Randal Grichuk: Moving to American League•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Carries offense with two homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Another start against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk: Plays against righty•