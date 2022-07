Weiss was claimed off waivers by the Royals on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

The Diamondbacks designated Weiss for assignment last weekend, but the Royals deemed him worthy of a 40-man spot. Matt Peacock was DFA'd to make room for Weiss, who has mostly struggled at Triple-A the past two seasons. He will likely need to improve upon his 7.45 ERA at that level this year in order to get a look in Kansas City.