Taylor went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Taylor had gone 0-for-9 at the plate across six games dating back to Aug. 6, though he's more often served as a late-game replacement recently. The 25-year-old is up to eight steals this season while slashing .185/.274/.241 with four RBI and 10 runs scored over 63 plate appearances. He'll continue to be an option at second base and in the outfield, but he's unlikely to command a starting role down the stretch.