Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Michael Massey is expected to benefit the most from Nicky Lopez getting traded to Atlanta, but it was Taylor getting a start at second base Tuesday. The 25-year-old made the most of the opportunity with his first career multi-hit game. Taylor is up to five steals over 16 contests, and he's added three RBI, five runs scored and a 6:11 BB:K through 44 plate appearances.