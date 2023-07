The Royals recalled Taylor from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Taylor will be back for his second stint of the season with the Royals after he previously went 4-for-30 over a stretch of 12 games from June 17 to July 2 before he was sent back to Omaha. The rookie will likely see most of his playing time against left-handed pitching while he rejoins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Edward Olivares (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.