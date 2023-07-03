Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

After getting his first big-league call-up July 16, Taylor proceeded to start in seven of his first 10 games with the Royals, but his opportunities have since become more limited. In the subsequent seven contests, Taylor has started in just three times, and he'll head into Monday's series opener with a .133/.270/.133 slash line through his first 38 plate appearances in the majors. Given his struggles in addition to the fact that his playing time has been trending down, Taylor could soon be headed back to Triple-A Omaha.