Taylor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Since his June 16 call-up from Triple-A, Taylor had started in left field or at second base in seven of the Royals' last 10 games, but he'll take a seat as Kansas City faces rookie right-hander Gavin Williams in the series opener with Cleveland. With Kyle Isbel (hamstring) returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Taylor's opportunities in left field could become more scarce moving forward, but Taylor should continue to battle Nicky Lopez for playing time at the keystone. With a .470 OPS through his first 28 big-league plate appearances, Taylor hasn't yet made a case for being a fixture in the lineup.