Taylor went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

This was Taylor's first game action since he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on July 9. The versatile 25-year-old started in left field Monday, but he's often served as a reserve option while in the majors this season. He's batting just .152 with two stole bases, three RBI and three runs scored through 41 plate appearances.