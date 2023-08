Taylor went 1-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Mets.

Five of Taylor's six steals have come over his last five games. The Royals are still trying to balance playing time among a number of young players and prospects, with Taylor getting looks at second base and left field at times. Michael Massey, MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel appear to be most at risk of losing time if Taylor gets in the lineup more regularly.