The Royals recalled Taylor from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

After slashing .301/.407/.460 through 291 plate appearances in Triple-A, Taylor will crack the big leagues for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old second baseman has proved to be a major threat on the basepaths with 34 steals already this season. Taylor's bat, speed and defensive versatility should ensure that he finds a spot in the Royals' lineup often. Nate Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.