Royals' Stephen Kolek: Adds another quality start to surge
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolek (5-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Angels, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out two.
Kolek submitted his sixth straight quality start and his ninth of the season through 19 outings. Although it may not have been enough to push the Royals into the postseason, the right-hander kicked things into a higher gear since landing in Kansas City, producing a 1.91 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 33 innings. Kolek's surge to finish the campaign gives him a strong case for a rotation spot in 2026, and he may have worked his way into the club's long-term plans heading into the offseason.
