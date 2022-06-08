Clarke allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings during Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Clarke was given the ball for mop-up duty as the Royals' offense gave starter Brad Keller no help in this contest. In his last nine outings, Clarke has struggled mightily, allowing 15 runs (13 earned) on 21 hits and a walk with five strikeouts in nine innings. Overall, the right-hander has a 6.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB across 21 innings. While the control is solid, the results aren't there, and he could be at risk of a demotion once the Royals get some injured or ill relievers back from the injured list.