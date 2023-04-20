site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-taylor-clarke-serving-as-opener-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Taylor Clarke: Serving as opener Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Clarke will serve as an opener for the Royals on Friday against the Angels, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
He'll be followed by bulk reliever Ryan Yarbrough. It's the first opener assignment for Clarke, who holds a 6.75 ERA but a 12:3 K:BB over eight relief innings this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read