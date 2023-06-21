Clarke (1-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to take the loss and a blown save Monday versus the Tigers.

Clarke pitched 16 consecutive scoreless innings from May 3 to June 12, but his success appears to have run out. He's given up four runs, including two home runs, over his last two outings to put an abrupt end to the strong stretch. The right-hander has seen some high-leverage work for the Royals with eight holds through 29 appearances, and he's added a respectable 3.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 32 innings.