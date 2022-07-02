Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Merrifield had a lengthy stretch without a steal, but he's now posted five thefts in his last 13 contests. He's gone 13-for-51 (.255) in that span. The 33-year-old is up to a .230/.280/.315 slash line with 12 steals in 14 attempts, three home runs, 32 RBI, 37 runs scored and 17 doubles in 75 contests. Despite his career-worst batting line, he's still regularly serving as the leadoff hitter in an everyday role.