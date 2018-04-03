Royals' Whit Merrifield: Bat remains quiet Monday
Merrifield went 1-for-4 in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers.
Although he's gone just 2-for-12 (.167) over the Royals' first three games, Merrifield has managed to score on two occasions. After hitting a respectable .288/.324/.460 over 145 games last season, Merrifield will see consistent time at second base as he tries to find his groove at the dish.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hot start to spring training•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers for 19th time•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Contributes to low-scoring victory•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fills up stat sheet in rout•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals 29th base of season•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Smashes three doubles in rout•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...