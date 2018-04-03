Merrifield went 1-for-4 in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers.

Although he's gone just 2-for-12 (.167) over the Royals' first three games, Merrifield has managed to score on two occasions. After hitting a respectable .288/.324/.460 over 145 games last season, Merrifield will see consistent time at second base as he tries to find his groove at the dish.

