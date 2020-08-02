Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a caught stealing during Saturday's 11-5 loss to the White Sox.
The 31-year-old was in the midst of a mini-slump as he was 0-for-9 over the past two games, but he got things going again Saturday. Merrifield is 12-for-37 with three home runs, three doubles, eight runs, nine RBI and one stolen base through nine games in 2020.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in three more•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in three runs•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Limited impact in season opener•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Set for more time in center field•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Likely shifting to center field•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Crosses home three times•