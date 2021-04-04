Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

Merrifield helped the Royals' comeback by knocking in a run on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. He added a two-run single in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth to complete a strong performance. The second baseman isn't the biggest power threat, but he's already gone yard twice in two games. Merrifield has added six RBI, four runs scored while feasting on the Rangers' pitching over the first weekend of the season.