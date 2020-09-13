Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Pirates.

The 31-year-old continues to rock from the top of the Royals' batting order. Merrifield has four multi-hit performances in his last five games, going yard twice during that stretch, and on the season he's slashing .267/.316/.461 with nine homers, seven steals, 27 RBI and 28 runs in 47 games.