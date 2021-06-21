Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Merrifield blasted his sixth homer of the season during the sixth inning off reliever Yacksel Rios, and that means he's now hit safely in seven straight games while posting five multi-hit performances during that stretch. In fact, Merrifield has hit safely in all but two of Kansas City's games this month and is hitting an impressive .337 during June.