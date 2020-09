Merriefield went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's win over Cleveland.

The 31-year-old entered Tuesday 2-for-34 over his previous eight contests, but he broke out with the third-inning, three-run homer of Jakob Junis. Merrifield has a .253/.303/.443 slash line with eight homers, nine doubles, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases in 43 games this season.