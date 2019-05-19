Royals' Whit Merrifield: Carries offense in loss

Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

He was the only Royal on the night to have multiple hits, or to have an extra-base hit. Merrifield is now slashing .306/.351/.569 through 17 games in May with two homers, two steals, 11 RBI and 13 runs.