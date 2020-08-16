Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in a 4-2 win over the Twins during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After tying the score in the second inning with an RBI single, Merrifield launched a Jose Berrios changeup in the fourth inning for a three-run shot to account for all the Royals' offense. The 31-year-old extended his hit streak to five games with the performance, and on the year Merrifield now has five homers and 16 RBI through 20 games.