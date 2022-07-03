Merrifield went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

Merrifield has notched six of his 13 stolen bases this year in his last 14 games, showing a renewed commitment to running. In that span, he's gone 15-for-55 (.273), lifting his season slash line to .233/.282/.317 across 76 contests. He's added three home runs, 33 RBI and 38 runs scored as the Royals' everyday leadoff hitter. Given the recent progress at the plate and fearlessness on the basepaths, Merrifield's looking more reliable in fantasy now than he was even two weeks ago, though he still shouldn't be counted on for power.