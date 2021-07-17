Merrifield went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBI in Friday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Batting out of his customary leadoff position, Merrifield notched his first four-hit game of the campaign. The only out he made was still productive, as he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The veteran pushed his season batting average up to .278 with the big effort, and he collected nearly as many hits in this contest as he had during his first 10 games of July, during which he batted .132 (5-for-38).