Merrifield went 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 victory over the White Sox.

As usual, the second baseman served as an offensive catalyst from the top of the order, scoring the game's first run after singling and swiping a bag in the first inning. He leads MLB with 28 thefts on the season, with three of his steals coming in his past five games. Merrifield has collected at least one hit in 13 of his past 14 contests.